CM Punk's future in WWE following brutal attack on RAW - Reports

Following his exciting win at WWE Bash in Berlin, CM Punk made it clear that he was done with Drew McIntyre. The Best in the World got his bracelet back and was ready to step up and enter the World Heavyweight Championship picture.

Punk, on this week's edition of WWE RAW, called out Gunther and stated that he had his sights set on the world title. However, The Scottish Warrior unleashed a brutal attack on Punk, making it clear that their business was still unfinished.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Punk's future plans in the company. He stated that Punk-Gunther was bound to happen in the future. However, for now, Punk is still in a heated feud with Drew McIntyre, which clearly continues to excite fans.

"He's obviously going to wrestle Gunther, just not right away. They're keeping the Drew McIntyre thing going, they got rid of the bracelet, it looked to me like the blow-off was the bracelet but the feud obviously is keeping going," Meltzer stated. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

While CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre has become one of the most heated feuds in recent history, a rivalry between Punk and Gunther would be worth watching as well.

Where is CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre heading?

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre both have one victory against each other as of now. WWE has seemingly planned a trilogy for both men, which sets it right up for another match for their current feud.

WWE Bad Blood is scheduled to take place in a few weeks, and as the name suggests, a match between Punk and McIntyre would be a great fit on the card. However, a stipulation being added to the match is very likely, given that a classic singles match following a strap match won't make sense.

Time will tell what WWE has in store for both men in the next few weeks.

