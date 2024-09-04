WWE "reset" major current storyline on RAW, says Bully Ray

Bash in Berlin 2024 Premium Live Event marked CM Punk's first televised singles victory in WWE in a decade. The Best in the World defeated Drew McIntyre in a grueling Strap Match, ending up with the bracelet that had been the foundation of their entire storyline. While the Second City Saint claimed that he was done with The Scottish Warrior, the latter had some other plans.

During the latest edition of RAW, McIntyre unleashed a brutal attack on Punk, forcing medical officials to take the latter to the hospital. However, Drew's wrath did not end there. The former WWE Champion attacked Punk while he was being taken into the ambulance and also broke the latter's bracelet, making a massive statement.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray addressed the segment and stated that McIntyre just reset the whole story with Punk following the attack on RAW. The 53-year-old veteran expressed his excitement for what is about to come in the next few weeks when their story intensifies.

Trending

"When Drew hit Punk last night, bang, that was that shock and awe, that was that grabbing by the throat and it continued and it continued on the gurney, the blood in the mouth, everything that did, every little piece, I've seen a lot from Drew McIntyre and CM Punk already, and with the way wrestling fans' attention spans are these days, it would be very easy for fans to be like, 'Oh, we're getting more?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, we're getting more,'" Bully Ray said. [0:01 - 0:29]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Bully Ray went on:

"After last night, I'm so ready to see the next chapter in Punk and Drew. Just by what they did last night, I don't even remember what the finishes are of the other matches. It doesn't really matter because all I remember is what happened last night. And last night, they reset the whole story." [0:30 - 0:48]

You can watch the podcast below:

Expand Tweet

What surprises Triple H has in store for fans in the Drew-Punk feud remains to be seen.

What plans does WWE have for CM Punk and Drew McIntyre next?

Even though CM Punk wanted to head into the World Heavyweight Championship picture, Drew McIntyre has made it clear that he won't end their feud with a loss. Following the attack on the latest episode of RAW, it is clear that another action-packed match between both men is on the horizon.

WWE's upcoming Bad Blood Premium Live Event could be the final stop in this trilogy. However, a classic singles match won't get the job done. Considering the intensity and hatred both men have for each other, a match with no rules could be the best way to let them go at each other and put an end to their feud.

Fans have been anticipating a Hell in a Cell match between both men for weeks now. Only time will tell what stipulation WWE decides for their match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback