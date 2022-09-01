Drew McIntyre shares cryptic message ahead of Clash at the Castle

Is Drew McIntyre teasing an epic moment for his match this Saturday at WWE Clash at the Castle?

Last month, Drew McIntyre earned his shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the July 29th episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam. With this title match just days away, many fans are hoping the 700+ day title reign of The Tribal Chief is about to come to an end.

Ahead of Clash at the Castle on Saturday, McIntyre posted a video on social media of him working out. But the workout isn't what's important. It's the background track, as McIntyre chose to include his original WWE theme "Broken Dreams" in the video. Tweeting the video alongside the caption:

"Perhaps the end is drawing near? #WWECastle," Drew McIntyre said in a tweet.

Will Drew McIntyre use the "Broken Dreams" theme on Saturday?

The tease of "Broken Dreams" isn't a new one. McIntyre has been teasing about bringing this theme back for quite some time now.

McIntyre spoke to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp last year about the theme song and confirmed they have the rights to it. It's just a matter of bringing it back when the time is right.

“I’ve mentioned it a couple of times, and we do own the rights to it,” McIntyre said. “We do have the song and I guess it’s a case of when the time is right, it’s gonna happen. But because I’ve been hearing about it literally every week for years and years and years, especially toward the bigger events, like I’ve heard about it leading up to SunmerSlam here constantly. Every WrestleMania, I hear about it constantly, so anyone that’s in that audience, when it finally happens, everybody better know that song and better be singing along every single word, or I’m gonna have to go back, my tail between my legs and go, ‘Alright, I guess, sorry about that.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

What do you make of the McIntyre video? Do you think he'll be using Broken Dreams at Clash at the Castle on Sunday? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

