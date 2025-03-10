Drew McIntyre shares emphatic statement following SmackDown win

Drew McIntyre is marching forward to WWE WrestleMania 41 after a shocking championship debacle on The Grandest Stage of Them All last year. After closing 2024 and opening the new year with losses, McIntyre has suffered more setbacks than breakthroughs. However, The Scottish Warrior may be more forceful than ever after the tide seemingly turned for the former World Heavyweight Champion on SmackDown.

The Scottish Psychopath came to the blue brand and defeated Jimmy Uso and LA Knight to qualify for Elimination Chamber. He then lost his first-ever singles bout to Big Jim, and came up short in the Chamber Match after Damian Priest eliminated him first. Drew bounced back on Friday's SmackDown episode by defeating Big Jim, but was leveled by Priest to prevent a post-match attack on Uso.

The Archer of Infamy is waiting for his next one-on-one encounter with McIntyre, but the former Chosen One is not bothered. McIntyre took to Instagram today with a few photos from Friday's win, and a four-word emphatic declaration on his WWE status.

"Back to winning ways," Drew McIntyre wrote with the photos below.

The next Priest vs. McIntyre singles bout would be their fourth in WWE. McIntyre won on January 22, 2024 during RAW, but Priest then cashed in Money In the Bank for the brief WrestleMania XL title match. Priest also won their last one-on-one outing at Clash at the Castle 2024 in Scotland, with a little help from CM Punk.

Drew McIntyre set for WWE RAW homecoming

Drew McIntyre was recently sent back to SmackDown. However, it appears the former WWE Champion is returning to his homeland with the RAW brand later this month.

WWE is set to begin its annual Road to WrestleMania international tour next week, but this year there will be multiple RAW and SmackDown TV tapings. The red brand will run the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on March 24. This is less than an hour from McIntyre's hometown of Ayr.

The Scottish Psychopath has not been officially announced for RAW in Glasgow, and he is not on the WWE Events page, or the promotional banner used by OVO Hydro. However, McIntyre is mentioned to appear in the event description on the arena website, and he has teased the homecoming.

