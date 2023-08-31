Drew McIntyre shares heartbreaking Bray Wyatt post

Several WWE superstars, including Drew McIntyre, shared their fondest memories of Bray Wyatt. In a clip taken from a video uploaded to WWE's YouTube channel, McIntyre recalled several FCW stories involving Wyatt and sent his regards to his beloved family.

Before they became WWE Champions, McIntyre and Wyatt spent some time at Florida Championship Wrestling to hone their skills. Drew was called up first with The Chose One gimmick in 2009, while Wyatt debuted as Husky Harris about a year later on NXT and as part of the Nexus.

In the video shared by McIntyre on his X account, he told several stories about his time with Wyatt on FCW. Some stories include promo time with Dusty Rhodes, ribbing fellow developmental wrestlers, and Wyatt getting choked in a bar.

But in the end, the Scottish Warrior sent a heartfelt message to Wyatt, his family and the fans:

"It's just not fair," McIntyre said. "We should be going to the wedding, not a funeral. Trying to stay positive, I'm trying to keep a smile going. I can't stop thinking about JoJo (Offerman), I can't stop thinking about the kids. Career-wise, I don't have to say, everyone else says it. That's not in doubt, the fans will remember forever.

"But it's up to us to keep his memory alive, who he was backstage, what he meant to everybody. The older you get, the more you realize that you don't have as many friends as you thought you did. And Windham, thank you for always being my friend. I hope to see you again but we're gonna keep your memory alive and I love you."

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre and Bray Wyatt never wrestled on WWE television. They had several encounters during live events when Wyatt was teaming with Matt Hardy, and McIntyre was with Dolph Ziggler. They also wrestled against each other twice in Dark Matches when Wyatt was The Fiend.

More WWE superstars pay tribute to Bray Wyatt

A lot of people honored Bray Wyatt on social media since he passed away on August 24th at the age of 36. WWE even held a tribute show last Friday to honor his memory and legacy.

The company recently uploaded a video of WWE superstars sharing their favorite stories about Wyatt. Some of the stars in the video include Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Bayley, and Adam Pearce.

Bray Wyatt is survived by his parents, Stephanie and Mike (Irwin R. Schyster) Rotunda, and his siblings, Taylor (Bo Dallas) and Mika. He also left his girlfriend, JoJo Offerman, their two children, Knash and Hyrie, and his two elder daughters, Kendyl and Cadyn, from his first marriage.

What's your favorite Bray Wyatt moment on WWE television? Share your answers in the comments section below.