SmackDown star posts throwback photo on the anniversary of his WWE title win over Brock Lesnar

WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre has taken to social media to send out a throwback picture on the anniversary of winning the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

The Scottish Warrior won the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match, earning him the right to challenge The Beast Incarnate for the holy grail of wrestling at The Showcase of the Immortals. Drew McIntyre fulfilled his destiny by defeating Lesnar and capturing the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

When a fan sent out a tweet recalling the title exchange, McIntyre responded to it by sharing an adorable photo of his cat next to the WWE Championship belt. He included the caption:

"Which also means it was two years ago today this glorious picture was captured."

You can check out the tweet below:

Drew McIntyre will reportedly be Roman Reigns' next opponent following The Tribal Chief's victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

At WrestleMania Sunday, Roman Reigns made history by becoming the first person to hold the WWE and Universal Championship simultaneously. He collided with Brock Lesnar in a Winner Take All unification match at The Show of Shows, and came out victorious.

This was their third WrestleMania meeting, and the first time that Roman defeated The Beast.

According to a report by Cageside Seats, Drew McIntyre could be The Tribal Chief's next opponent. This is based on the advertised match cards for post-WrestleMania 38 live events.

Before The Grandest Stage of Them All, Drew stated that he would be watching the unification match and was interested in facing the winner of the bout. On Monday Night RAW this week, Roman said he'll reveal what's next for him on SmackDown.

It remains to be seen how the reported feud between The Head of the Table and The Scottish Warrior will take shape in the weeks to come.

Do you think McIntyre will be able to dethrone The Tribal Chief and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

An ex WWE writer highlighted all the issues with Cody Rhodes going after the WWE Championship here.

Edited by Debottam Saha