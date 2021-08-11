Drew McIntyre and Sheamus continue their playful jabs at one another in the media

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus love poking fun at one another every chance they get, with media interviews being no exception.

If you recall, on a recent episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Sheamus jokingly stated that he believes that former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is "not that interesting" when it comes to the amount of media he does for the company.

Drew McIntyre heard the comments from the current reigning United States Champion and chose to poke back at him during an interview with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport:

"Somebody is a little bit jealous that nobody wants to speak to Sheamus very often," Drew McIntyre joked. "I know the tone they said it in as well, he's messing around. We mess with each other. Then the dirtsheets grab the headline and go, 'Sheamus says McIntyre not interesting.' If you listen, you'll hear the tone. He's just messing around. I'm gonna give him crap. I already texted him and said, 'Come on, buddy, I'll send some media your way. I do 95 hours a week, you're a little bit jealous. You want some more screen time, some more TV time, I'll look after you.'"

I recently spoke to @DMcIntyreWWE for @GiveMeSport, where we spoke about A LOT.



✅ Asking #WWE to do more media

✅ His relationship with @JinderMahal

✅ The impact of John Cena's return

✅ Surprising recent fan reaction

✅ #SummerSlam



Check it out 👇https://t.co/Evcic3sLNl — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) August 10, 2021

Drew McIntyre wants to do as much for WWE as possible

Drew McIntyre also elaborated on why he does so much media for WWE compared to other members of the roster.

"I did push, 'give me as much as possible, give me the ball.' I always wanted the opportunity to represent the company," Drew McIntyre said. "Obviously on-screen in a high capacity, but also off-screen to try and draw those new eyeballs in for a number of reasons. The biggest one of all this year is growing that confidence. I saw it as a unique opportunity; if I'm going to be home, I wanted to start working on things that are maybe my weak areas, but are very important in WWE. Obviously, getting good at media is a big part of it."

Do you enjoy the playful banter between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus? Would you like to see these two become an actual long-term tag team in WWE one day? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Prem Deshpande