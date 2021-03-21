Drew McIntyre and Sheamus trade hilarious insults ahead of WWE Fastlane

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have traded shots on social media ahead of their anticipated clash at WWE Fastlane.

The back-and-forth initially began with Drew McIntyre sharing a picture of himself and Sheamus from their younger years. In the caption, McIntyre hyped his oncoming bout with The Celtic Warrior, telling Sheamus he would see him soon. McIntyre also called Sheamus his "brother" in a seemingly sarcastic tone.

"How it started almost 20 years ago. Tomorrow #NoHoldsBarred at #WWEFastLane is how it will end. See you soon...'brother.'"

How it started almost 20 years ago. Tomorrow #NoHoldsBarred at #WWEFastLane is how it will end.



See you soon...”brother” pic.twitter.com/wziBTEglzi — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 20, 2021

However, in typical Sheamus fashion, it wouldn't be long before the Irishman responded with a predictably hilarious reply. He seemingly implied that the burly Scotsman was much more feminine-looking in his youth.

..when keira knightley photobombs ya — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 21, 2021

Not one to take an insult lying down, the former WWE Champion McIntyre came back at Sheamus yet again. This time, McIntyre directly targeted his rival's looks.

"Yeah you’re MUCH older than me & I used to look like I was in a boy band. You however haven’t changed a bit. The villagers still chase you with pitchforks"

Yeah you’re MUCH older than me & I used to look like I was in a boy band. You however haven’t changed a bit. The villagers still chase you with pitchforks https://t.co/vcifmOy4co — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 21, 2021

While this social media exchange might seem comical, there will be nothing funny about their encounter at WWE Fastlane.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus recently fought to a no-contest

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

They may be set to collide tonight at WWE Fastlane, but this will be far from the first time Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have clashed.

As well as sharing the ring countless times during their rise to WWE, the former world champions faced each other on the March 8th episode of RAW. In a particularly brutal affair, both men attempted to destroy each another on the road to WrestleMania.

Neither man had his hand raised, though, as the match was ruled a no-contest. McIntyre and Sheamus struck each other with the steel steps simultaneously, knocking each other unconscious in the process.

Are fans in for a similarly devastating battle tonight at WWE Fastlane? Sound off in the comments below.