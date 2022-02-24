Drew McIntyre explains "the John Cena approach" to rehab that helped him recover faster

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has explained how "the John Cena approach" to rehab helped him get back to wrestling faster.

The former world champion was forced to pull himself out of action after Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss brutally attacked him with a lighting rig at WWE Day 1. While McIntyre was expected to be out for longer, the athlete made a shock return at the Royal Rumble.

Speaking on Sports Guys Talk Wrestling, McIntyre stated that everyone, including the doctor, was surprised by his quick recovery.

"They dropped a lighting rig on my head and I came back three and a half weeks later,'' said McIntyre. ''I think everybody, including the doctor, was surprised at how soon I was able to comeback. They told me, 'You're not making the Rumble. WrestleMania is possible, but let's say it's unlikely right now.' 'Okay Doc, no problem. I went straight to rehab and I've always had the John Cena approach to rehab with every injury.'' (H/T - Fightful)

The man who eliminated both Moss and Corbin from the 30-men Royal Rumble match said he used to go to rehab twice a day for six days a week.

''What's the most I can do for maximum benefit? 'Well, you could come twice a day for six days a week, but that would be crazy.' 'Done.' I did that, rehab-wise, twice a day, six days a week, while also working out, so three times a day, six days a week, take Sunday off. When I saw the doctor a few weeks later, they were like, 'Alright, wow, you're a cyborg, probably why you were called the Scottish Terminator. I guess you're ready to go,'" - continued McIntyre. (H/T - Fightful)

Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss at Elimination Chamber

Drew McIntyre got his revenge on Madcap Moss at the Elimination Chamber premium live event with a victory over the latter.

McIntyre earned a no disqualification match at the event in Jeddah after returning from his injury. Moss and Corbin took full advantage of the stipulation and launched two-on-one attacks on McIntyre throughout the match.

In the end, the former NXT Champion used his sword to keep Corbin away from the ring. A helpless Moss was then pinned by the Scottish superstar.

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE I want to put him in a “local medical facility” not to bed! Keep your ideas coming…



#MadCapMauling #WWEChamber



I wouldn’t wish watching a @BaronCorbinWWE promo on my worst enemyI want to put him in a “local medical facility” not to bed! Keep your ideas coming… I wouldn’t wish watching a @BaronCorbinWWE promo on my worst enemy 😂 I want to put him in a “local medical facility” not to bed! Keep your ideas coming…#MadCapMauling #WWEChamberhttps://t.co/WsAq1qS2pc

The 36-year-old is not done yet as far as Happy Corbin is concerned. After earning a victory over Moss, McIntyre has his eyes set on Corbin. It will be interesting to see how the feud takes shape.

What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre's comments? How do you think his feud with Moss and Corbin will progress? Sound off below!

