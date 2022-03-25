"He's somebody I have always seen potential" - Drew McIntyre praises his former opponent

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has showered praise on Madcap Moss, whom he defeated at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

Madcap Moss, along with his partner Happy Corbin, have been feuding with the former NXT Champion in recent months. Moss and Corbin made things personal with McIntyre after a brutal attack on the latter resulted in cervical neck strains and severe contusions. However, the Scottish Warrior got the better of Moss in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and is now waiting to face Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38.

On the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, McIntyre said that Moss is a hard worker and is very good in the ring. He also gave the opinion that Moss had made a mistake by joining forces with Happy Corbin.

“When it comes to Madcap, he's somebody I've always seen potential and I was around him at NXT. I've watched just how hard he works. He's been injured a couple of times, a couple of significant injuries. He's not let it deter him. He's come back. He's a big guy, he'll look great on a poster. But when it comes to the in-ring aspects, he works so hard, he is very good. He was an incredible human being during his time in NXT. Unfortunately, he’s gone down a bad path, I've been there myself, he’s aligned himself with Corbin, his first mistake, his second mistake was going after Drew McIntyre, but hopefully starting to see the light now. He's certainly got a very bright future." (H/T - Fightful) (23:28 onwards)

Drew McIntyre explains why is feud with Happy Corbin is personal

Drew McIntyre revealed why his feud with Happy Corbin has become so personal leading up to WrestleMania 38.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the former Intercontinental Champion stated that he believes Happy Corbin attempted to end his wrestling career by attacking him backstage at Day 1.

"He [Corbin] tried to break my neck at Day 1," said McIntyre. "This is as simple as that. He tried to take away the one thing I loved. The longest relationship I've ever had in my entire life is with wrestling. I wanted to do this since I was five years old. I was signed by WWE at 21 years old. I have been wrestling since I was 15 years old, the first-ever Scotsman to do it. He tried to take away the thing I love." (H/T - Vivek Sharma of Sportskeeda Wrestling) (10:30 onwards)

Madcap Moss @MadcapMoss



Happy and Madcap on the Grandest Stage of Them All.



McIntyre’s going down.



I’m thinking we’ll celebrate with an hour long It’s official:Happy and Madcap on the Grandest Stage of Them All.McIntyre’s going down.I’m thinking we’ll celebrate with an hour long #WrestleMania Madcap Stand Up Comedy Special. What should it be called?? It’s official:Happy and Madcap on the Grandest Stage of Them All.McIntyre’s going down. I’m thinking we’ll celebrate with an hour long #WrestleMania Madcap Stand Up Comedy Special. What should it be called?? https://t.co/ggYcnBEwFL

The feud between Corbin and the Scottish star will finally come to a close on The Grandest Stage of Them All. It'll be interesting to see whether the former WWE Champion can finally get revenge on his nemesis.

Will McIntyre get his revenge on Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38? Sound off below!

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who will come out on top? Happy Corbin Drew McIntyre 0 votes so far