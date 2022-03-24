"He tried to take away the one thing I love" - Drew McIntyre reveals why his current WWE feud is personal

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre detailed his rivalry with Happy Corbin ahead of their match at WrestleMania 38.

The duo have been involved in a lengthy feud that started in December last year after Corbin and Madcap Moss made fun of the Scotsman. McIntyre faced Moss at Day 1, he came out on top but was attacked shortly after the match by the heel duo.

Speaking about his rivalry with Happy Corbin on this week's The Bump, McIntyre stated that the feud between the two is as personal as it gets. The Scottish star attributed this to Corbin trying to break his neck at Day 1.

"He [Corbin] tried to break my neck at Day 1,"- said MIntyre. "This is as simple as that. He tried to take away the one thing I loved. The longest relationship I've ever had in my entire life is with wrestling. I wanted to do this since I was five years old. I was signed by WWE at 21 years old. I have been wrestling since I was 15 years old, the first-ever Scotsman to do it. He tried to take away the thing I love."

Drew McIntyre also talked about inflicting serious pain upon his WrestleMania opponent.

"I'm very fortunate that I was able to come back. I've got the determination and physical attributes and some good doctors. At WrestleMania, I'm gonna make him pay. I'm gonna punish him worse than anyone has ever been punished before on live television,"- McIntyre added [10:30 to 11:10]

Drew McIntyre also talked about his alliance with Happy Corbin in WWE

While the two may have been feuding for over four months now, Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin (fka Baron Corbin) once stood on the same side in WWE.

The duo, along with Bobby Lashley, joined forces on the red brand to decimate the competition before they went on their individual paths. Speaking about the short-lived alliance on The Bump, McIntyre stated that he has good memories of the group and all three of them shared similar goals.

All three superstars have enjoyed great success since parting ways. While Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley went on to win the WWE Championship, Baron Corbin was rebranded as Happy Corbin and has been a prominent part of SmackDown.

