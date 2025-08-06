Drew McIntyre shows off impressive physique ahead of WWE SmackDown

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently posted a social media update showing off his impressive physique. The Scottish Warrior is coming fresh off a major win at SummerSlam.The 40-year-old joined forces with former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul to wrestle popular musician Jelly Roll and 14-time World Champion Randy Orton in a tag team match. Both teams traded blows in a captivating contest that ended with The Maverick pinning the Grammy-nominated singer to secure the win for his team.Earlier today, Drew McIntyre took to his X/Twitter account to share two pictures of himself flaunting his biceps and chest muscles. However, the Scotsman noted that he had yet to reach his final form.&quot;This isn’t even my final form…,&quot; he wrote. You can check out the X/Twitter post below:Drew McIntyre reflects on WWE SummerSlam win; drops major teaseDrew McIntyre was on a dismal run heading into WWE SummerSlam. He had yet to score a win since defeating LA Knight via DQ on the April 25 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. He had lost his next three matches, including two one-on-one bouts against Damian Priest and Randy Orton, before getting back to winning ways on The Biggest Party of the Summer.While speaking on the WWE SummerSlam Post Show, McIntyre hinted that his alliance with Logan Paul might continue. He opined that the YouTube sensation might exactly be the one he wanted to watch his back all the time.&quot;Maybe I wanted someone to watch my back all the time. I always felt I had to be a loner. Try representing a universe and then I realized no one cared about me or talked about me or called me for a few months. Logan had my back, maybe that was I needed all along,&quot; he said. The upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown will be live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. It will be interesting to see if McIntyre and Logan Paul show up together on the blue brand.