Drew McIntyre drops massive WWE tease after SummerSlam victory: "Maybe that was what I needed all along"

Drew McIntyre was victorious at SummerSlam, as he teamed up with Logan Paul to defeat Randy Orton and Jelly Roll. The bout marked Roll's WWE in-ring debut.

This alliance between the two heels started a few weeks ago, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if the two continued to work as a tag team on SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior seemingly addressed the future of his alliance with The Maverick after the match.

Drew McIntyre said that maybe his partnership with Logan Paul was exactly what he wanted. He hinted that the alliance might change his approach going forward.

"Maybe I wanted someone to watch my back all the time. I always felt I had to be a loner. Try representing a universe and then I realized no one cared about me or talked about me or called me for a few months. Logan had my back, maybe that was I needed all along," Drew McIntyre said. [From 31:51 to 32:41]

Friday night on SmackDown fans should have a more clear idea about what plans WWE creative has for the star duo. They could go after the WWE Tag Team Title and challenge whoever walks out of the Six-Pack TLC Match on Sunday as the winner.

The other scenario is for both Paul and McIntyre to get back to the title picture and challenge either John Cena or Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

