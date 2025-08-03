  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Drew McIntyre
  • Drew McIntyre drops massive WWE tease after SummerSlam victory: "Maybe that was what I needed all along"

Drew McIntyre drops massive WWE tease after SummerSlam victory: "Maybe that was what I needed all along"

By Yiannis Bouranis
Published Aug 03, 2025 05:41 GMT
SmackDown superstar Drew McIntyre (Photo credit: WWE.com)
SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Drew McIntyre was victorious at SummerSlam, as he teamed up with Logan Paul to defeat Randy Orton and Jelly Roll. The bout marked Roll's WWE in-ring debut.

Ad

This alliance between the two heels started a few weeks ago, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if the two continued to work as a tag team on SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior seemingly addressed the future of his alliance with The Maverick after the match.

Drew McIntyre said that maybe his partnership with Logan Paul was exactly what he wanted. He hinted that the alliance might change his approach going forward.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Maybe I wanted someone to watch my back all the time. I always felt I had to be a loner. Try representing a universe and then I realized no one cared about me or talked about me or called me for a few months. Logan had my back, maybe that was I needed all along," Drew McIntyre said. [From 31:51 to 32:41]
Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

youtube-cover
Ad

Friday night on SmackDown fans should have a more clear idea about what plans WWE creative has for the star duo. They could go after the WWE Tag Team Title and challenge whoever walks out of the Six-Pack TLC Match on Sunday as the winner.

The other scenario is for both Paul and McIntyre to get back to the title picture and challenge either John Cena or Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Ad

If you use quotes from here, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

About the author
Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications