Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Drew McIntyre shows off scars following Ambulance match with Randy Orton 

Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton
Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Modified 28 Sep 2020, 09:21 IST
News
Advertisement

Tonight at WWE Clash of Champions, Drew McIntyre successfully defended his WWE title against Randy Orton in an Ambulance match. The match was certainly an interesting one, as several legends that Orton had destroyed over the past few months made cameos during the match and exacted revenge on The Viper. In the end, McIntyre stood tall and left the Thunderdome still the WWE Champion.

Now, WWE has posted an exclusive backstage clip featuring the champ himself. Drew McIntyre was asked about his reaction to retaining the WWE title, to which he responded by showing off his battle scars. As can be seen in the clip below, McIntyre's back took the brunt of Orton's punishment.

Drew McIntyre has now been WWE Champion for almost six months

Drew McIntyre won the WWE title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. There aren't many who have dominated The Beast as McIntyre did on that night. Over the next several months, Drew McIntyre defended his title successfully against some of the biggest names in WWE, including Seth Rollins and Randy Orton.

Tonight, McIntyre put Orton down again, and it would be interesting to see what's next for him and who is going to step up to take on The Scottish Psychopath for a shot at the top prize.

Published 28 Sep 2020, 09:21 IST
WWE Clash of Champions 2020 Drew McIntyre Randy Orton
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी