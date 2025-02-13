Drew McIntyre shuts down top WWE star; was rumored to have real-life heat

Drew McIntyre recently got involved in a spat with LA Knight on social media. It was rumored that the two stars had beef with each other after what happened during the Men's Royal Rumble match.

News came out after the event that The Scottish Warrior stormed out of the arena after his elimination didn't go as planned. He was eliminated by Damian Priest, who he was set to feud with going into WrestleMania. However, his elimination was delayed because "someone had to get their moves in," referring to The Megastar. Fightful Select reported that the short-lived heat was put to bed.

After Drew McIntyre ridiculed LA Knight on X over his lack of world titles, the latter responded by telling the former that he was living rent-free "inside that big head" of his. Drew shut down the SmackDown star by stating that he was not impressed with the clapback.

Trending

"Try again chief," he told LA Knight.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

WWE personality Sam Roberts wants to see a feud between John Cena and Drew McIntyre

It's well known that 2025 is John Cena's last year as an in-ring competitor. Many wrestlers would line up to share the ring with him.

Speaking on Notsam Wrestling, Sam Roberts stated that a Cena and Drew rivalry is perfect for the 16-time world champion's farewell tour.

"A McIntyre versus John Cena rivalry would be absolute money. The idea that everybody is celebrating John Cena in his last year, everybody is appreciative that he's around — who is the one guy that would not be impressed? Who is the one guy who would not have a reverence for John Cena? Drew McIntyre," Roberts said.

John Cena is the ultimate babyface, while McIntyre is one of the biggest heels in the business. There's no doubt that many WWE fans would love to see that match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback