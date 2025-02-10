WWE employee is not interested in a potential Cody Rhodes rivalry

Cody Rhodes is close to completing a full calendar year as the Undisputed WWE Champion. Perhaps the company is setting up some major rivalries for his second consecutive year holding the belt.

On the first SmackDown of 2025, Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes was teased. It was cited as the biggest rivalry for The American Nightmare by WWE analyst Sam Roberts immediately after. However, Roberts has now backtracked on his claim because he would rather see The Scottish Psychopath chase John Cena for the strap.

On his podcast Notsam Wrestling, Sam Roberts addressed McIntyre's character and how it would hugely complement Cena's Farewell Tour. The analyst noted that the former World Heavyweight Champion's disdain for the gunslinger's ride off into the sunset and, in the process, hogging the spotlight, would make for a compelling program.

"A Drew McIntyre versus John Cena rivalry would be absolute money. The idea that everybody is celebrating John Cena in his last year, everybody is appreciative that he's around — who is the one guy that would not be impressed? Who is the one guy who would not have a reverence for John Cena? Drew McIntyre," Sam Roberts said.

The analyst outright admitted that he was more interested in a feud between McIntyre and Cena at this time, than seeing what The Scottish Psychopath could do with The American Nightmare:

"I don't want Drew McIntyre to go after Cody Rhodes for the [Undisputed] WWE Championship. I want Drew McIntyre to go after John Cena for the [Undisputed] WWE Championship," he added. [From 55:07 onwards]

Sam Roberts also noted that Cena leaning into a more heelish persona after losing the Royal Rumble Match could be laying the groundwork for a WrestleMania clash with Cody Rhodes.

CM Punk wants to stop John Cena from potentially facing Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41

CM Punk addressed John Cena's "gift," referencing the fact that Cena does not have to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, while the rest of the roster has to. Punk claimed he would take it away from his former rival on March 1 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, renowned journalist Bill Apter claimed that CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes was still a legitimate possibility. He also added that Cena could be added to the World Heavyweight Title picture with Jey Uso and Gunther.

"CM Punk and Cody Rhodes last week had such a good showing together. That's the match that fans want to see and I think somehow that match is still gonna happen. Jey Uso has already lost to Gunther and I don't know if maybe John Cena will be in that spot. Creative, I don't know how they're gonna get there. That's what I think is gonna happen," he said.

So far, John Cena, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre have entered the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Damian Priest, Braun Strowman, Jacob Fatu, Logan Paul, and Rey Mysterio will attempt to join the fray this week.

