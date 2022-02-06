"This is fun for me" — Drew McIntyre speaks out after injuring SmackDown Superstar

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was on SmackDown this week after his return at the Royal Rumble.

The Scottish Warrior was out for revenge against Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. He got Moss in the ring and asked him to crack some "Drew McIntyre" jokes. When Moss recited a joke, Drew feigned laughter only to then lay him out with a devastating Claymore.

Speaking to Megan Morant on WWE Talking Smack, the Scottish Terminator mentioned that he was just getting started. He warned Corbin and Moss that he was just getting started and Moss' bloody eye was just a sign of things to come.

Here's what Drew had to say:

"I made it to Rumble, I got my revenge on Madcap and Corbin. That wasn’t the revenge I wanted. That was just the beginning. Tonight Claymore to the face. You see what happened to Madcap? Have you seen his eye all bloodied? That’s just the beginning. Guys, this is fun for me. You gave me a reason to come after you. Tried to take me out. Tried to take my neck out, my career, my life, my life’s work. I am going to come for you every single week. You’re going to see me in your nightmares. And I’m going to love every second of it. See you soon, in your dreams." (from 3:08 onwards)

Madcap Moss suffered an injury at the hands of Drew McIntyre

Madcap Moss suffered a bloody eye at the hands of Drew McIntyre on SmackDown.

Later on Twitter, Madcap Moss acknowledged that it was a bad night for him but it would be even worse for McIntyre when the two men square off again at the Elimination Chamber premium live event later this month.

