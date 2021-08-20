"They're not just big dumb meatheads" - Drew McIntyre on WWE Talent

In a recent interview, Drew McIntyre spoke about WWE superstars making the transition from wrestling to Hollywood.

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri from ET Canada, Drew McIntyre spoke about how WWE superstars have become blockbuster attractions in Hollywood. Drew mentioned that the likes of John Cena, the Rock, and Batista have transitioned well into the mainstream.

The former WWE champion revealed that there were many smart people within the ranks of the WWE superstars. McIntyre quoted that many superstars had a PhD, thus moving away from the stereotype that WWE superstars are just big musclemen.

“Some of our talent are going out there outside the company proving how talented the performers are. Like you look at "The Rock". Unbelievable. A top Hollywood actor, made billions of dollars in his movies, has his own company. Cena is branching out. Now, Batista is the one that surprised me the most. He's so quiet in real life. But he went out there and worked on his craft and he's a genuinely good actor and he takes it so seriously. They have shown themselves to be capable of so much more than everyone's perception - Big Dumb meatheads. If you take the time to look at most of our roster, everyone's basically got a degree. We've got a few PhDs. I have a criminology degree. We're all educated these days. So if you take a second to look at it, you realize, oh, they're not just big dumb meatheads. They're actually talented in many ways.” Drew revealed

Drew McIntyre sheds light on his book

Drew spoke about his book, stating that it was not just meant for wrestling fans but for everyone in general. McIntyre suggested that the book revolved around the themes of hard work, motivation and inspiration.

Drew McIntyre also detailed that he wrote about the wrestling business in a simplified manner so that people would understand and see the industry in a different light.

Catch up on all the latest news and rumors leading up to WWE SummerSlam in the video below:

Seth Rollins speaks to Sportskeeda about that 'Dean Ambrose' comment right here. Check it out!

Edited by Vedant Jain