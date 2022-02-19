Drew McIntyre sends patriotic support to two WWE Superstars before Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre posted his support for fellow Scotts, Nikki A.S.H., and Doudrop ahead of their match inside the Elimination Chamber.

McIntyre is a proud Scottsman and has incorporated his nationality into his ring attire and entrance.

With a chance to face the RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania on the line, McIntyre took to Twitter to wish Nikki and Doudrop luck as the former WWE Champion told his fellow countrywomen to give their chamber opponents "hell."

#WWEChamber I’m getting in the zone for later and it hit me, we’re seeing two Scottish lassies enter the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. Couldn’t be prouder of @WWENikkiASH and @DoudropWWE . Give them hell ladies 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 I’m getting in the zone for later and it hit me, we’re seeing two Scottish lassies enter the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. Couldn’t be prouder of @WWENikkiASH and @DoudropWWE. Give them hell ladies 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#WWEChamber

Both Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop have been two stand-out performers on RAW in recent months and deserve the opportunity at Elimination Chamber.

Drew McIntyre has led the Scottish revolution in WWE to championship glory

McIntyre was the first Scottish-born superstar to be signed by WWE.

Since his arrival, there's been an array of Scotts planting their flag in WWE, leading to many championship triumphs. Superstars like Kay Lee Ray, Nikki A.S.H, Mark Coffey & Wolfgang of Gallus, and Dourdrop.

Speaking to The Mirror in 2021, Drew spoke of the pride he feels in representing Scotland, mentioning some fellow Scotts who've made it to the WWE:

“It’s crazy how many Scottish people we have in WWE now, me being the first one signed from Scotland was such a big thing at the time and the first ever. I never imagined a world where so many countries would be represented in WWE, especially the UK but specifically Scotland. It’s not all guys, there’s a ton of girls, which is really cool to see as well. It’s bizarre knowing Nikki’s from Glasgow and Doudrop’s from my hometown, there must be something in the water there.” (H/T Mirror)

Scotland is a proud nation with a noble history. Citizens of Scotland follow their own wherever they go, and there's no doubt that Drew McIntyre and his compatriots in WWE will continue to do their country proud.

