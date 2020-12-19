Drew McIntyre surpasses The Undertaker's WWE record

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has impressed fans and critiques alike with his inspiring performance this year and is undoubtedly one of the company's top Superstars on the current roster. Currently, in his second reign as the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre has now surpassed The Undertaker's milestone of the most combined days as the reigning WWE Champion.

One of the greatest Superstars of all time, The Undertaker has held the WWE title four times in his career, holding it for a combined 234 days. Drew McIntyre has now crossed it with 235+ days as the WWE Champion.

Following is the list of Superstars with the most combined days as WWE Champion. WWE Hall of Famer, late Bruno Sammartino holds the record with a combined 4040 days as the WWE Champion, with Hulk Hogan at the second spot with 2185 days and Bob Backlund at the third spot with 2138 days.

WWE Champion for the most combined days

11 years ago at TLC, Drew McIntyre won his first singles title



Drew McIntyre on wanting a match against The Undertaker

Drew McIntyre has openly expressed his desire to face The Undertaker on multiple occasions. The two did have a match at Extreme Rules 2019, although a tag team match, as Drew McIntyre teamed up with Shane McMahon to take on The Undertaker and Roman Reigns at the pay-per-view last year.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino, Drew McIntyre revealed that he really hopes that he somehow gets a match with The Undertaker, even though The Phenom had his final farewell last month at WWE Survivor Series 2020.

"Selfishly, as much as he deserves this farewell, I'm hoping... that there is still something in there, at least for one more match. Be it cinematic or whatever, or he just feels it and he feels physically good and says 'I want to fight Drew', and he calls me... or like he said in The Last Ride Documentary, if Vince calls, you know he'll be a good soldier and come running. I'll harass Vince every day, like call him, call him, call him, call him. Selfishly I want that match, but he deserves to do whatever he wants after his career."

Drew McIntyre vs. The Undertaker would have surely been a great match, but considering the current circumstances, we might never see that happen. But then again, as the saying goes - 'Never say never'. As for the record of the most combined days as the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre will surely climb up on the list mentioned above in the coming years.