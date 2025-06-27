Drew McIntyre takes a shot at CM Punk after he receives a hostile reception in Saudi Arabia

CM Punk did not receive the reception he would have liked in Saudi Arabia as he was treated to boos from the crowd ahead of WWE Night of Champions. The fans also chanted Drew McIntyre's name during Punk's promo, and The Scottish Warrior did not miss a chance to gloat about the same.
CM Punk will be in action at WWE's upcoming premium live event, where he will face John Cena in a singles match. While The Best in the World is a babyface heading into the match, he does not have the local fans' support as the Saudi Arabian crowd mercilessly booed him during the Night of Champions kickoff show. Punk also apologized to the fans for his earlier comments..
Fans also chanted Drew McIntyre's name while CM Punk was on the stage. Not the one to miss an opportunity to troll Punk, The Scottish Warrior posted the clip on his social media.
Drew McIntyre is currently on a hiatus from WWE as he is recovering from an injury. The Scottish star was last seen in action at the 24 May edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, where he lost to Damian Priest in a Steel Cage match. It'll be interesting to see what McIntyre does next in WWE when he returns to action.
