Drew McIntyre takes a shot at CM Punk and Seth Rollins after his promo on WWE RAW

Number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship, Drew McIntyre, took a shot at CM Punk and Seth Rollins after his promo on Monday Night RAW.

At WrestleMania 40, The Scottish Warrior will aim to become only the second-ever World Heavyweight Champion (with the current title) and end The Visionary's reign. However, en route to The Show of Shows, McIntyre has shown a bitter side to himself, mocking Punk for his triceps injury, while also telling Rollins that he has no business in The Bloodline's war against Cody Rhodes.

Following his latest promo on RAW, McIntyre took to Twitter/X to take a shot at Rollins, Punk, and even the WWE Universe.

"Sc*ew Seth Rollins. Sc*ew your chants. And scr*w CM Punk," wrote McIntyre.

Check out McIntyre's post here.

Expand Tweet

Rollins is currently simultaneously feuding with McIntyre and The Bloodline. On Night One of WrestleMania 40, he will team up with Cody Rhodes to face the team of Roman Reigns and The Rock.

The Great One initially proposed the tag team match that was confirmed on the latest episode of SmackDown when The Bloodline came face-to-face with Rollins and Rhodes.

On the following night, Seth Rollins' task would be to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. It remains to be seen how things pan out for Rollins and whether McIntyre will be able to dethrone The Visionary.