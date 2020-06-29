Drew McIntyre takes a subtle dig at a segment planned for RAW this week

Drew McIntyre trolling the WWE creative is everything that you need to see today.

He is clearly not like any other WWE Champion in the company.

Drew McIntyre knows the WWE traditions by now

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is reminiscing in his title reign as the WWE Champion has consistently proved that he deserves to be at the top of the roster. Fortunately for the fans, McIntyre has been far from boring even after he turned face and started taking on the bad guys. Somehow, he manages to come off better than most of the heels in the promotion, even if they are well-spoken.

That said, Drew McIntyre doesn't shy away from trolling anyone if he sees an opportunity to do so. Most recently, he took a dig a segment planned for the upcoming episode of RAW and his words definitely resonated with the fans.

Earlier, WWE took to Twitter to announce a double contract signing segment planned for RAW this week. The two championship matches from the red brand will be made official ahead of WWE's upcoming PPV, Extreme Rules; The Horror Show. One of the two matches will see Dolph Ziggler challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, and the other will have Asuka defend her RAW Women's Championship against Sasha Banks.

As per WWE's announcement, both signings will take place at the same time, and all the four Superstars are expected to be present inside the ring. Now, if we know WWE, we are aware that nothing about this segment convinces us that it will peacefully end with the four Superstars making their respective matches official. After all, what's a WWE contract signing without someone going through the table in addition to a brutal altercation.

Drew McIntyre acknowledged the same and took to his social media account in order to express his opinion on the upcoming statement. Much like the rest of the WWE Universe, the WWE Champion is also far from believing that the things will go as per the plans. Taking a subtle dig on WWE promoting the contract signing, Drew McIntyre said,

"If this goes to plan I’ll be amazed"

If this goes to plan I’ll be amazed https://t.co/bFmCO83YRr — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 28, 2020

Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show

Last week, we saw that Dolph Ziggler arrived on RAW and demanded a WWE championship match against Drew McIntyre at the upcoming WWE PPV, Extreme Rules: The Horror Show. His move to the red brand was confirmed after WWE quietly moved Ziggler to the RAW roster on their official website.

Advertisement

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre share a history as they spent a long time taking on WWE legends. The Showoff went on to remind McIntyre of their bond in the past and stated that he deserves some credit for the push that the 'Scottish Psychopath' has received this year.

McIntyre, on the other hand, now believes that Dolph Ziggler has turned into the kind of the WWE legend that he used to hate in the past. Having said that, McIntrye felt that he could accept a challenge from Ziggler and the two are now set to lock horns in a title match at Extreme Rules. It is expected that Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler will be involved in a one-off encounter instead of a full-fledged rivalry. However, it will be interesting to see how WWE will involve their past in their upcoming match.