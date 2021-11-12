Drew McIntyre gives honest opinion on the recent move to SmackDown

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre feels like a traitor after his recent move to SmackDown during this year's draft. Having been the face of the red brand for a while, the Scottish warrior turned his sights to Roman Reigns' playground for the near future.

Drew McIntyre has been a part of Monday Night RAW ever since his return to the WWE main roster in 2018 and has won the prestigious WWE title twice during this stint with the red brand.

Things, however, changed for the former WWE champion this fall as he was drafted to SmackDown as part of this year's WWE Draft. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Scotsman discussed leaving RAW behind.

“For me, getting drafted, I almost felt like a traitor. When I returned to WWE, I was in NXT initially, and then I returned to Monday Night RAW. And there’s where I found myself, made my connection with the fans, became a two-time WWE Champion, was the face of RAW, and was really synonymous with RAW. When you thought Drew McIntyre, you thought Monday Night RAW. Then when I get drafted to Smackdown, I was like ‘wow, I kind of feel guilty.’ Even though it wasn’t my choice that I’m leaving RAW, I’m leaving my place. But sometimes it’s good to get a fresh coat of paint."

Life has come full circle for the former NXT champion since he made his WWE debut on SmackDown in 2007 where he was eventually announced as the future of the company by Vince McMahon himself.

Drew McIntyre has unfinished business with Roman Reigns on SmackDown

The WWE Universe witnessed an incredible battle between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre when the two collided for brand supremacy at WWE Survivor Series last year.

Ever since his move to Friday night, Drew McIntyre has been touted as the guy who can finally take The Tribal Chief down.

Although the former WWE champion has stated he doesn't want to face Roman Reigns until he has the momentum, the two powerhouses are bound to collide again as both look to be the number one guy on the blue brand.

