Drew McIntyre talks about the prospect of feuding with Randy Orton for WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre seems really excited about the possibility of this particular feud.

Drew McIntyre is set to face Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules in the meantime.

Drew McIntyre wants to face Randy Orton

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has opened up about the prospect of feuding with Randy Orton for the Championship. Both Superstars are really hot right now as the Legend Killer is the biggest heel on RAW and seems like an ideal challenger for the title at SummerSlam.

Drew McIntyre wants to face Randy Orton

In an interview with talkSPORT, Drew McIntyre spoke about the 13-time World Champion, stating that the prospect of facing him is “exciting” as there is not a single person that comes close to the level of the former Evolution member when he is in the mood.

“That’s exciting to me,” McIntyre said when asked about working with the Legend Killer.. “Randy Orton is on fire right now."

“Like, even when he’s not even trying – he’s admitted himself sometimes he’s not putting in 100 percent – but he’s still better than 90 percent of everybody in the world when he’s barely trying. But when he’s on, there is nobody that can touch Randy Orton."

Drew McIntyre then went on to suggest that he currently doesn't know whether he is booked to face Orton at SummerSlam but hopes that it happens.

“I’m excited at the prospect of me and Randy if it comes together. I hope it happens, the internet seems to know about it before I do [laughs]," McIntyre joked.

Drew McIntyre is set to defend his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules in just a little over a week from now on Sunday, 19th July.