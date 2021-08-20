Drew McIntyre talks reason behind fan backlash to Jinder Mahal's WWE title win

Drew McIntyre spoke about the issues with Jinder Mahal's WWE Championship title run.

Mahal defeated Randy Orton at Backlash 2017 to become the 50th WWE Champion in history, and the WWE Universe couldn't believe it. Mahal was seen as a lower-card star on the roster at the time, and him hold the WWE title wasn't something fans anticipated.

To his credit, Mahal impressed many fans with his WWE title run. But a large part of the WWE Universe wasn't willing to accept him as the top champion.

Jinder Mahal's close friend Drew McIntyre opened up on what went wrong with the run on ET Canada. According to Drew, Jinder's WWE title win was a surprise, which was why a lot of fans weren't happy with it:

"And with the match with Jinder, I'm excited to show just how much he has grown over the past few years. When he won the title, it was a huge opportunity. I do think he did a good job with it, but it came out of nowhere. And I think that's why nobody really accepted it to the level of they've accepted mine. He's growing so much in the ring over the years, but also confidence-wise and thinking as a top-level performer-wise. And we're going to show that for sure on Saturday at Summerslam," said McIntyre.

Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre have grown in their WWE careers

Thank you to the Modern Day Maharaja @JinderMahal for joining us live in-studio on @WWETheBump today!



Back in the day, both Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre were members of 3MB, a group that was mostly used to put over other talent. No one would have imagined that both these superstars were future WWE Champions.

McIntyre recently ended his WWE title feud with Bobby Lashley and is currently feuding with Mahal. The two real-life friends are set to collide at SummerSlam. Who do you think will pick up the win at The Biggest Party of the Summer?

