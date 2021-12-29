Drew McIntyre reveals there's nothing more embarrassing than the stuff he did in 3MB

Drew McIntyre has had quite a successful reign since returning to WWE, establishing himself as one of the company's top superstars. But his first run with WWE was less fruitful as it started great with Drew being proclaimed "The Chosen One" until he slipped down the card tremendously.

Drew McIntyre then had a group formed with Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater as a comedy act in the mid-2010s called 3MB. The former WWE Champion spoke about his time in the trio to Metro, revealing the embarrassing stuff he had to go through.

"There’s nothing more embarrassing than some of the stuff we had to do in that group. In the end, if you remind yourself it’s entertainment, don’t take it too seriously, try to make people smile – but I used to take it really seriously when I was younger... it’s boring as heck!" Drew said, "Eventually one day, probably during 3MB, I realised, hey, you gotta show different sides of your personality. Be serious when it’s time to be serious, but have a laugh sometimes! That’s what connects with people, that’s what people enjoy."

Looking back at his time in the group, it's insane how much the Scotsman has progressed in his career going on to become a two-time WWE Champion. Drew McIntyre stayed determined to come back stronger than ever and he accomplished it.

Drew McIntyre spoke about his firing from WWE in 2014

Drew McIntyre had high expectations to live up to when he was brought in, having been dubbed a future world champion by Vince McMahon himself in 2009. But the proclaimed "Chosen One" struggled to live up to the bar set for him despite showing off potential until, in 2014, WWE released him.

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, Drew revealed that at 36 years of age he's now as passionate about wrestling as at any stage of his life. He also spoke about how he could've worked harder before he was released.

“I just love it so much," said McIntyre. "That’s what it really comes down to. I’ve not lost the passion I had for it whatsoever. Maybe before I got fired the first time, I wasn’t giving it my all. But the passion and the love of this industry was still there and it doesn’t take much to keep me going no matter what I’m able to achieve.”

