Drew McIntyre targets 26-year-old WWE star; teases potential dream match

Drew McIntyre has named a 26-year-old WWE superstar as a potential future opponent. McIntyre is confident about winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle 2024 and defending it against a star like Bron Breakker next.

In a recent interview with the Indian Express, McIntyre was asked about which WWE Superstar he would like to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against after he beats Damian Priest. The Scottish Warriors was reluctant to name a challenger but ultimately name-dropped the second-generation superstar.

"One particular person of interest is Bron Breakker. He has been tearing through the competition, but at the same time, he's got to learn how to harness the anger in the right direction. I'm sure I'll see him down the line. We got a roster of very talented people and a few people injured. I'm sure they'll be returning very soon on Raw and SmackDown. We're already on fire right now. The company is quite hot, and once the injured people return, we are gonna go even to the next level again. It's crazy how popular WWE is right now," McIntyre said.

Bron Breakker has been making a lot of noise ever since he got drafted to WWE RAW. Breakker has been on a tear recently, dismantling opponents such as Ricochet with ease. If he continues to win matches, it's not hard to see him become a world title challenger soon.

Drew McIntyre hates the Money in the Bank briefcase

While the Money in the Bank briefcase is one of the most innovative gimmicks in WWE, Drew McIntyre is not a fan of it. McIntyre told the Indian Express that he's not fond of the briefcase because two of his world title reigns ended in MITB cash-ins – 2021 Elimination Chamber against The Miz and WrestleMania XL against Damian Priest.

"I can't stand the Money in the Bank briefcase. I understand the point is to cash it in to win the title, but I've lost my last two world titles because of that stupid briefcase," McIntyre said.

The good news for Drew McIntyre at the Clash at the Castle is no one is holding a Money in the Bank briefcase. However, he has to be worried about potential interference from The Judgment Day or even his bitter rival CM Punk.

