"Willing to do whatever it takes" - Drew McIntyre comments on underhanded tactics of former WWE Champion

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre believes that Seth Rollins being willing to do anything to win separates him from the competition.

This past week on RAW, Rollins faced off against Styles with an opportunity to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match up for grabs. The Visionary capitalized on his opponent's injured knee as he rolled up The Phenomenal One for a pin to claim the victory.

Making his 14th appearance on WWE's the Bump, McIntyre spoke about the Qualifying Match between the two former world champions this past Monday. He mentioned that both Styles and Rollins were world-class competitors and either one of them would be a welcome addition to the ladder match. he pointed out that The Visionary was willing to go to any lengths and that got him over the line.

"Seth Rollins or AJ Styles, two of the top competitors on planet earth. You know, it's a win-win either way. The difference between Seth and AJ is Seth is willing to do whatever it takes, as we've seen over the past few months." (From 11:40 - 11:54)

Seth Rollins was the first man to qualify for the WWE Money in the Bank match

With the win over AJ Styles, Seth "Freakin" Rollins ensured that he would be a part of the Money in the Bank ladder match and stand a chance to win the coveted briefcase.

Rollins is no stranger to the concept as he won the Money in the Bank ladder match back in 2014. He then went on to successfully cash in his contract at WWE WrestleMania 31, in what was labeled the "Heist of the Century."

As Rollins looks to repeat the same feat this year, it will be interesting to see who else joins the former Shield member as we near the premium live event in July.

