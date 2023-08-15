Drew McIntyre teams with recent ally to defeat top tag team on RAW

Drew McIntyre teamed with a newly formed ally tonight on RAW to defeat a top tag team, Viking Raiders.

The Scottish Warrior returned at Money in the Bank after being absent for several weeks to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. While he couldn't get the job done against the Ring General, he found an ally in Matt Riddle. Since then, these two have teamed together on a few occasions.

While it looked like this partnership might end after McIntyre's storyline with Gunther ended, that wasn't the case.

Tonight on the red brad, Drew was interviewed backstage, but he was interrupted by Riddle, who informed him that he accepted The Viking Raiders' open challenge and offered Drew a chance to team up.

The match itself was decent. The Viking Raiders remained in control for most of the match, but Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle rallied towards the latter part to pick up the win after McIntyre hit the Claymore kick on Erik.

Following the match, Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle ran into The New Day backstage, who challenged them to a match next week on RAW. Hence, it seems like Riddle and McIntyre are an official tag team for now.

