“The internet's gonna break if I get my way” - Drew McIntyre teases huge plans for Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre will be headlining WWE's first major premium live event in the UK in 30 years when he takes on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Clash of the Castle. The Scottish Warrior might have big plans regarding his presentation and entrance on the show.

McIntyre will look to become a world champion again, this time in front of a crowd, as both his WWE Championship wins came during the pandemic era. He is also aiming to beat Reigns on TV for the first time in the 70,000+ seater Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Ahead of his match a week from Saturday, The Scottish Warrior appeared on WWE's The Bump. He even made a special entrance on the show, with popular internet bagpipe player Ally Duncan playing his theme on the instrument as he entered the studio for the show.

When questioned if Ally would play Drew's theme at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, he said that was a possibility. He also (perhaps jokingly) claimed that he is trying to reunite with the British rock band Oasis for one night, and that he has a lot planned for September 3:

Maybe she (Ally) needs to go over to Cardiff. Maybe I've seen the internet asking for certain songs. Maybe I'm trying to get Oasis back together for one night only. I'm working on a lot of things for Cardiff (...) The internet's gonna break if I get my way." [22:50 to 23:04]

Drew McIntyre teases bringing his old theme back at Clash at the Castle

On the topic of "having plans" for his entrance at Clash at the Castle in front of his home crowd of 70,000 people, Drew McIntyre has recently teased bringing back his old theme song at the event.

Before joining the popular faction 3MB during his first run in WWE, McIntyre used a song called "Broken Dreams" as his entrance. While some fans claim that his current theme suits his persona as The Scottish Warrior, others clamor for the return of his old theme, with its catchy lyrics and electric guitar base.

Leading up to Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre has been using lines from Broken Dreams as captions in some of his tweets.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, he had this to say about these tweets:

"At the right time , the right occassion, the right match, the right event. I think it'll be appropriate to bring it back. And that's all i'll say right now." [29:28 to 29:35]

It is all but certain that Drew McIntyre will be making a grand entrance at Clash at the Castle. But him bringing Broken Dreams back is still up in the air.

