Drew McIntyre teases an Eye for an Eye Match against Dolph Ziggler on RAW

Drew McIntyre is currently in preparation for his rematch against Dolph Ziggler for this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The pair will collide once again after recently facing-off at this year's Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

For the rematch though, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be allowed to pick the stipulation for his bout against Dolph Ziggler. And McIntyre took to Twitter and teased the possibility of an Eye for an Eye Match against The Showoff on RAW.

WWE recently sent out a tweet asking the fans what they think should be the stipulation Drew McIntyre should pick for the rematch against his former tag team partner. The WWE Champion responded to the tweet by claiming that he heard someone shout "eye for an eye" last week, hence teasing the possibility of another Eye for an Eye Match in WWE.

Here is what Drew McIntyre tweeted out:

I heard someone shout eye for an eye last week 👀 https://t.co/FATh3IUp2m — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 26, 2020

Earlier in the month, the WWE Universe witnessed a brutal Eye for an Eye Match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay-per-view. The match was won by Rollins after he attacker Mysterio's eye once again and caused it to pop out in the process, in order to win the match.

Will Drew McIntyre also pick an Eye for an Eye Match against Dolph Ziggler?

It remains to be seen what Drew McIntyre's choice will be when he faces Dolph Ziggler on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The rematch between McIntyre and Ziggler was originally supposed to be a WWE Title match, however, as per a RAW preview, WWE has made a change to the match and has confirmed it as a non-title bout.

Having won the WWE Title from Brock Lesnar at this year's WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre has enjoyed a solid run with the title so far. He has successfully defended the belt against the likes of The Big Show, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and recently against Dolph Ziggler.

Will McIntyre's decision lead to another Eye for an Eye Match in WWE? Only time will tell!