Drew McIntyre teases a feud against former WWE Champion (Exclusive)

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently joined Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta for a special interview. During the conversation, Drew McIntyre was asked about former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal who is all set to return at the upcoming WWE Superstar Spectacle.

Drew McIntyre stated that Jinder Mahal looks to be in incredible shape and fans will see something very special between the two, teasing a future feud.

"I hope so. We have so much real history and he is advertised to return. If you've seen on his social media, he's been posting pictures how he looks right now. Physically he looks incredible. He's ready to get back. I've been working out with him. And you know he's just chomping at a bit. He's not been back since like all this started. Like he doesn't know what it's like to go out in the ThunderDome and get a taste of things and he's excited his return is happeneing and not just in the ThunderDome but happening for the Superstar Spectacle, especially then for India. It's like a perfect place for him to return. And I got a good feeling if people will check out the Superstar Spectacle, they're going to see something very special. I don't wanna give any spoilers but let's just say Jinder's gonna be back, we've got a lot of history and you might see something cool if you check out the show."

Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal have a massive history

Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal have known each other for a long time. They were once part of the 3MB faction alongside Heath Slater, and no one expected either of them to become a future world champion. McIntyre and Mahal have had a comparable career arc as both left WWE, worked hard on the independent scene, came back as absolute beasts, and won the WWE Championship. You can catch Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal at WWE Superstar Spectacle.

WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

