Drew McIntyre thanks Goldberg in a heartfelt tweet after WWE Royal Rumble 

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retained his title against Goldberg tonight at Royal Rumble 2021. In what was one of the most anticipated matches of the night, Goldberg delivered multiple spears and a Jackhammer to Drew McIntyre but ultimately fell to the Claymore kick from the WWE Champion.

Following the match, Goldberg hugged Drew McIntyre and raised his hands, stating that he has won his respect now. It was at RAW Legends Night where Goldberg challenged McIntyre and claimed that he hasn't earned his respect yet.

Following his massive victory at Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre has now tweeted the following, thanking Goldberg with pictures of the two of them after the match.

What's next for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre?

Drew McIntyre has solidified himself as one of the best WWE Champions in recent memory. Following his massive win at Royal Rumble tonight, it is very likely that he will head into WrestleMania 37 with the WWE title around his waist.

It is to be seen who will face him at the event, the answer of which we could get as early as after the men's Royal Rumble 2021 match tonight. There are several contenders from Monday Night RAW who can win the match and challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.