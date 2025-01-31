Drew McIntyre threatens to "drop" WWE star for calling out embarrassing botch

Drew McIntyre threatened a WWE star during the Royal Rumble Kickoff show today. The Scottish Warrior will be competing in the Men's 'Rumble Match at the PLE tomorrow night.

During the kickoff show, Sami Zayn and the former World Heavyweight Champion had a confrontation. McIntyre botched a line and claimed that Zayn was 11-0 against him in WWE. Zayn has actually never defeated McIntyre and the 39-year-old got the stat backward, but Michael Cole came to the rescue to spare the Scot some embarrassment.

Cole interrupted and corrected Drew McIntyre, and it led to a tense moment between the two stars on stage. McIntyre shouted at the veteran announcer that he would drop him if he attempted to bury him.

"Michael, shut up! For once, you can't just stand here and bury me because I will drop you on your a**," said McIntyre.

Michael Cole responded to the RAW star and noted that he wasn't going to bury McIntyre, he was trying to put him over by correcting him.

"No, I wasn't going to bury you. I was actually going to put you over. You're actually 11-0 versus Sami. Sami has never beaten you," said Michael Cole.

You can check out the Royal Rumble Kickoff show in the video below:

Drew McIntyre captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania XL last year. However, his title reign was over five minutes later when Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become champion, with a little help from CM Punk.

