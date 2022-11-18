Drew McIntyre tips 26-year-old to win the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble match (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre outlasted 29 competitors to win the 2020 WWE Men's Royal Rumble. With the 2023 event set to take place in two months, he believes Rhea Ripley has a good chance of securing victory in the upcoming women's match.

Alongside The Judgment Day, Ripley has been one of the most prominent superstars on WWE programming lately. Last month, she drew audible gasps from the crowd after bodyslamming the imposing Luke Gallows at ringside on RAW.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, McIntyre mentioned the 26-year-old when asked to name his pick to win the 30-woman contest:

"It's hard not to say Rhea right now. She's beaten up most of the guys and she has been an X-Factor for The Judgment Day, and the way she dominated and slammed Luke Gallows, who's legitimately six-foot-seven, 300 pounds, it's hard not to see her as the favorite in that match, especially the kind of back-up she's got as well." [7:14 – 7:37]

Drew McIntyre and Rhea Ripley's past Royal Rumble experience

Winning the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match was undoubtedly one of the highlights of Drew McIntyre's career. His other five Royal Rumble appearances (2010, 2011, 2013, 2019, and 2022) ended in defeat.

Rhea Ripley has competed in three Royal Rumble matches (2019, 2021, and 2022). The Australian finished as the runner-up to Bianca Belair in 2021.

The 2023 Royal Rumble will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on January 28. Men's and women's 30-person matches are set to take place at the event for the sixth year in a row.

