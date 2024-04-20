Drew McIntyre has been doing the unthinkable since WrestleMania 40 - Reports

Drew McIntyre has fallen on hard times recently. Despite having his dream moment at WrestleMania 40, it lasted only five minutes and 46 seconds.

McIntyre had finally won the World Heavyweight Championship in front of live fans, however, his ego got the better of him and his decision to taunt CM Punk cost him the title, as Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

Since The Show of Shows things have only gone from bad to worse for Drew McIntyre. On the RAW after WrestleMania, he tried to re-insert himself back into the World Heavyweight Championship picture. But, interference from CM Punk cost him once more. And, if recent reports are to be believed, The Scottish Warrior's current situation is far worse.

According to PWInsider, Drew McIntyre suffered a "badly hyperextended elbow" at WrestleMania 40. Which means he has been performing through injury in the last few weeks. This will likely be a problem for McIntyre, especially if he hopes to exact his revenge on The Voice of the Voiceless and regain the World Heavyweight Championship.

As things stand, there has been no further update about McIntyre's injury status. He is still giving it his all in the squared circle and is currently touring with WWE in the UK. Hopefully, he does not aggravate this injury any further and continues to perform without any issues.

Drew McIntyre's current WWE contract will expire soon

The story between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk may have just begun, but there are doubts surrounding how long it will last. While McIntyre's injury status is a concern, WWE has more to worry about. The former World Heavyweight Champion's contract with the company is scheduled to expire soon.

According to Sean Ross Sapp, The Scottish Warrior's current WWE contract will expire in late May. Talks about an extension are ongoing, and according to Dave Meltzer, WWE believes he will sign on the dotted line soon. This could be the case, considering he is advertised for shows that take place after the expiry of his current contract.

With all that is going on, it's safe to say that these are interesting times, both for WWE and Drew McIntyre. He is a top talent and one that the company would surely like to retain as part of its current roster. But, only time will tell how this situation unfolds.

