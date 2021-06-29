Drew McIntyre wants an interesting addition to WWE's roster page

Drew McIntyre believes WWE fans are worthy of being included on the company’s roster page on WWE.com.

WWE is set to return to live-event touring with a 25-city schedule this summer. Excluding WrestleMania 37, the July 16 episode of WWE SmackDown in Houston, Texas will be the first show with fans in attendance since March 2020.

Speaking on RAW Talk, McIntyre said WWE fans are the company’s “number one superstar.” He added that fans play a bigger role in WWE than they do in other sports.

“I can’t wait,” Drew McIntyre said. “I honestly can’t wait. We say it all the time in WWE and it’s never been more true than when we lost them. Our WWE Universe, our WWE fans, are our number one superstar. We’re such an interactive product. You watch every other sport – baseball, American football, soccer, it doesn’t matter – the crowd makes such a difference. But they [WWE fans] are literally part of our show. They should be on the roster page.”

WWE Money in the Bank 2021 will also take place in front of fans on July 18 in Fort Worth, Texas. Drew McIntyre is scheduled to compete in an eight-man Money in the Bank ladder match at the event.

Drew McIntyre doesn't care if fans boo or cheer him

Fans were not in attendance for Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar

One of the biggest moments of Drew McIntyre’s career occurred at WrestleMania 36 when he defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the title victory took place at WWE's empty Performance Center training facility in Orlando, Florida.

After 16 months without crowds every week, McIntyre is not concerned about fans' reactions toward him.

“To not have them here, we’ve done the best we can,” McIntyre added. “We’ve innovated, we’ve adapted, we’ve brought the best product possible to give people an escape during these times. I can’t wait to get back to normal, can’t wait to get them back in the building. Cheer, boo, I don’t care. Just bring that passion. That’s what I’m excited about.”

Drew McIntyre held the WWE Championship for a combined 300 days between April 2020 and February 2021. He has still never held the title in front of a live audience.

