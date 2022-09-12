Drew McIntyre wants to bring WWE to India again (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre may have come up short in the United Kingdom against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, but he is grateful to his fans in India. So much so that he's assured them that he'll keep talking to 'people' until an Indian show happens.

Drew McIntyre has never been to the country, but he is a massive fan of Indian food. Moreover, he has experienced the love of the WWE Universe hailing from the region and acknowledges their love and support. So much so, that he told yours truly that he plans to have Korma and Pakora following his interview.

In a Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive, McIntyre mentioned his love for Indian fans:

"I want to say thank you to the Indian fans out there. I see you. I've seen you for the past few years. I've seen your positivity. Your support for Drew McIntyre. Just thank you. Thank you so much." [From 11:26 to 11:33]

McIntyre believes that if you make enough noise, then something awesome may manifest itself. Case in point, he wanted WWE to visit the United Kingdom for a long time and then, The Scotsman went on to main-event Clash at the Castle. He feels the same could be true for India as well:

"I talked about the UK show for a long time. It's happening right now and I'm telling you I'm going to keep talking to people to bring it back to India." [From 11:46 to 11:53]

Catch the entire interview with the flamboyant WWE star right below:

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has one more item on his bucket list

As we've touched upon before this, McIntyre believes that if you speak it aloud, it will manifest itself. He has been vocal about wanting a match with WWE legend John Cena, something he touched upon in the same interview.

McIntyre said:

“It would be amazing. I would love the chance to get in with John. I mentioned it a million times. It was not always reciprocated, but it’s not gonna stop me mentioning how much of an influence he had on me, specifically his work ethic.”

Drew McIntyre vs. John Cena in India? Okay, maybe that's getting ahead of ourselves.

Which match should main event an Indian Super Show if it happens? Let us know in the comments.

