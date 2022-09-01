Drew McIntyre wants to face WWE icon who last wrestled 12 months ago (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre has addressed whether he wants to face John Cena in WWE.

McIntyre has repeatedly said in recent years that he would like to step into the ring with Cena. However, the 16-time world champion stated in 2021 that he does not have the power to create matches. He also told The Scottish Warrior that he is potentially setting himself up for disappointment by angling for a match.

Despite Cena’s comments, McIntyre said in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta that a match against the WWE veteran still interests him:

“It would be amazing. I would love the chance to get in with John. I mentioned it a million times. It was not always reciprocated, but it’s not gonna stop me mentioning how much of an influence he had on me, specifically his work ethic.” [10:04-10:20]

The two-time WWE Champion joined the company in 2007, five years after Cena’s main roster debut. McIntyre added that he looked up to the five-time WrestleMania main-eventer and always admired his willingness to work hard:

“Observing him when I was younger, I wish I applied that work ethic in my youth, but it took getting fired before I took a step back and thought, ‘What do I wanna do? I wanna achieve my dreams. How am I gonna achieve it?’ We’re watching John Cena the whole time, watching how hard he works. It's gotta be 24/7 if you wanna reach the top of this industry, and I started applying that work ethic.” [10:20-10:40]

In the video above, Drew McIntyre also gives his thoughts on Roman Reigns ahead of their title match at Clash at the Castle on Saturday.

Could Drew McIntyre vs. John Cena happen before 2023?

Realistically, the dream one-on-one match is unlikely to take place any time soon.

John Cena has not competed in a WWE match since September 2021 due to his acting commitments. The 45-year-old returned to WWE on the June 27 episode of RAW, but his appearance did not lead to an in-ring encounter.

Given his level of confidence right now, Drew McIntyre is certain that a match against Cena would not disappoint:

“He’s not doing so many matches now, but if I happen to get one of them, at this stage of my career I’m at, I feel very confident.” [10:40-10:47]

Using Cena as an example, McIntyre also discussed the importance of WWE Superstars feeling comfortable both on the microphone and in the ring:

“In the ring I’ve always been very confident, but John is such an amazing speaker, such a knowledge and a love for this industry, on the microphone you’ve gotta be on your toes the whole time, and I feel ready for anything he’s got to bring at me, and if it ever materializes I’ll be very happy. But, at the same time, I think I’m doing pretty well without, but it’s still on the bucket list.” [10:47-11:09]

Drew McIntyre has shared the ring with Cena in several multi-man matches. However, they have never competed against each other in a singles contest on television or at a live event.

Would you like to see John Cena vs. Drew McIntyre? Let us know in the comments section.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Clash at the Castle on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on 3rd September 2022 from 10:30 pm (IST).

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: Highs and lows of John Cena’s WWE career

We asked Drew McIntyre what Roman Reigns' weakness is. Catch his answer here. Do you agree?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Kartik Arry