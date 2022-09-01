WWE Superstar says Roman Reigns' group gave him the worst beating of his life (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre has opened up about the injuries he suffered at the hands of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown last week.

McIntyre defeated honorary Bloodline member Sami Zayn in the main event. Following the match, Zayn joined forces with Reigns and The Usos to attack The Scottish Warrior with steel chairs and steel steps.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, McIntyre confirmed that his four rivals legitimately hurt him in the post-match segment:

“This past Friday, they got me pretty good, let me put it that way. When I say pretty good, I mean it was the absolute most violent, horrific beating I’ve had in my life, and I’ve been in this industry for 21 years. I’ve been in a lot of bar fights. I’ve never been beaten up like I was beaten up last week. I was not feeling good for a couple of days. I refused medical attention afterwards, and it showed me how far Roman is really willing to go to get the job done.” [7:04-7:34]

McIntyre will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday. The two-time WWE Champion teased that fans could witness some retribution if he encounters The Bloodline on Friday’s episode of SmackDown:

“The message was sent, it was sent pretty clearly,” said McIntyre. “We’ve got one more SmackDown before Clash at the Castle. I plan to send another message back to Roman before our big match. It let me know one thing, that he’s scared if he’s willing to go that far to try and take me out.” [7:34-7:50]

Does Drew McIntyre have any allies against Roman Reigns?

The Bloodline currently consists of five people: Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn. Drew McIntyre, by contrast, occasionally receives help from other babyfaces, but he usually goes into battle alone.

Asked to name someone who could potentially help him against the villainous faction, the 37-year-old used a phrase made popular by WWE icon Steve Austin:

“If anyone wants to get involved, they can get involved. I think Stone Cold Steve Austin taught us a long time ago, ‘DTA [don’t trust anybody],’ especially when you get to the top of this industry.” McIntyre continued, “I’ve had friends turn on me because of the WWE Championship and because of jealousy, including my lifelong friend Sheamus, so sometimes I feel like I’m in a situation where I’ve gotta get the job done by myself, which is fine.” [6:29-6:50]

McIntyre also jokingly explained why Roman Reigns may secretly dislike his own stablemates:

“Recently, I’ve been dropping The Usos left and right, and Sami, and sending them back to Roman. I was convinced at one point that he just hates his family because every week he’d send The Usos after me, I’d drop them, and I’d send them right back to him.” [6:50-7:03]

The most recent Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns match on television took place at Survivor Series 2020. On that occasion, Jey Uso got involved to help The Tribal Chief win the Champion vs. Champion contest.

