John Cena says WWE RAW star is wrong to request a match against him

John Cena believes Drew McIntyre is setting himself up for disappointment by publicly revealing that he wants to face him in a WWE match.

McIntyre recently said in several media interviews that he would like to go one-on-one with Cena when the 16-time World Champion returns to the ring. The comments prompted Cena to post a picture of the Scottish star on his Instagram page.

Speaking in an interview with On Demand Entertainment, Cena reminded McIntyre that neither of them have the power to book WWE matches.

“Well, I always appreciate being involved in a conversation of saying that things are important because that means people haven’t forgotten what you’ve put forth as an effort,” Cena said. “But, man, what a way to set yourself up for disappointment. In no way, shape, or form is Drew in a position to make matches or make things happen, and I’m not either. Neither of us have that power. That’s beyond our capacity.”

Drew McIntyre and John Cena have previously faced each other in multi-man matches in WWE. However, their paths have never crossed in a one-on-one match.

John Cena does not request his WWE opponents

John Cena faced The Rock at back-to-back WrestleMania events in 2012 and 2013

As WWE’s marquee attraction for over a decade, John Cena is widely considered the most successful superstar of his generation. The 44-year-old thinks Drew McIntyre should focus on doing his job instead of requesting matches against specific opponents.

“I certainly am grateful for being mentioned, which is awesome,” Cena added. “But I’ve never approached anything like, ‘I’d like to work with this person. I wanna have a match with this person,’ because I don’t make those choices. They [WWE] say, ‘Hey, I’d like you to do this.’ ‘Alright, it’s time to go to work.’ And that’s really allowed me to enjoy every step of the way. I think if we build expectations in our head, like I hate to say this to Drew, but if that never happens, how is he supposed to feel about that?”

What. A. Match.@DMcIntyreWWE is going to #MITB and just Claymored his way into the Money in the Bank Ladder Match on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/6tCXXbBe1l — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2021

Drew McIntyre will compete in the eight-man Money in the Bank ladder match on July 18. Meanwhile, John Cena is reportedly due to return to WWE soon to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on August 21.

