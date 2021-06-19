Former WWE Champion wants first-time-ever match against the returning John Cena

Drew McIntyre is hoping to face John Cena when the 16-time World Champion makes his WWE in-ring return.

McIntyre, a two-time WWE Champion, recently said he would like to go one-on-one with Cena in a marquee match at WrestleMania 39. Cena responded to the comment by posting a picture of McIntyre on Instagram.

Speaking in a new interview with On Demand Entertainment’s Melissa Nathoo, McIntyre reiterated his desire to test himself against the WWE veteran:

“One hundred percent, and I hope it does happen,” McIntyre said. “I’ve been around John since I was 22 years old. I just turned 36 last week, I believe it was, and we’ve never had a significant singles match. We’ve actually never had any singles match, which blows my mind. We’ve been in tag matches together, multi-man matches together, and never had a singles match.”

Although John Cena’s return date has not been announced, he is widely expected to appear on WWE television again this summer. The 44-year-old is rumored to be Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship opponent at SummerSlam on August 21.

Drew McIntyre on John Cena’s career accomplishments

Only Ric Flair has won as many World Championships (16) as John Cena

John Cena is considered to be one of the greatest WWE Superstars of his generation. A five-time WrestleMania main-eventer, he performed as WWE’s top babyface for over a decade before focusing on his movie career over the last few years.

As one of WWE’s main babyfaces right now, Drew McIntyre believes there is no bigger match than himself against Cena:

“Where I’m at today career-wise, managed to reach the top of the industry after so many ups and downs, and where John’s at, he’s just on another level right now,” McIntyre added. “He conquered WWE, he’s conquering Hollywood, he still loves WWE more than anything. He wants to come back and help and have those big matches. There’s no bigger match, as far as I’m concerned, than John Cena vs. McIntyre.”

Drew McIntyre is set to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship in a Hell in a Cell match on Sunday. If the Scot loses, he will not be allowed to face Lashley for the title again.

Edited by Jack Cunningham