2-time WWE Champion wants to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39

WWE RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre would like to face John Cena in a marquee match at WrestleMania 39.

The event, which has been marketed as WrestleMania Hollywood, will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on April 2, 2023. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has previously expressed his desire to face his cousin, Hollywood star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, at the event.

Now, in a T-Mobile Center video, McIntyre said he would also like to see Reigns vs. The Rock. As for his own match at WrestleMania 39, "The Scottish Warrior" believes that Cena is a more realistic opponent than the retired Undertaker.

“If I had to pick a dream opponent, like I always say, The Undertaker,” McIntyre said. “Even though he’s probably ridden into the sunset, as we saw in the Last Ride documentary. I wrestled him when I was about 24 when I was The Chosen One, undefeated. He handed me my first loss.

McIntyre noted that he faced The Undertaker in a tag team match at WWE Extreme Rules 2019, but he still wants to face him in a singles match. The former WWE Champion then named Cena as another dream opponent.

“But if we’re going Hollywood, Rock would be the obvious choice [as a dream opponent], but I kind of want to see Rock and Roman, so I’ll take Cena since he’s kind of gone Hollywood," McIntyre continued. "It would be a great story [Cena challenging for his 17th World Championship]. Absolutely, I like it.”

As Drew McIntyre alluded to, John Cena has won 16 world championships in his career – a record he jointly holds with Ric Flair. If he wins one more world championship, he will break Flair’s long-standing record.

Is John Cena returning to WWE television soon?

John Cena is one of WWE's most iconic superstars

John Cena has not appeared in WWE since he lost a cinematic Firefly Fun House match against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported last week that Cena is in talks with WWE about making his in-ring return. It has been heavily speculated that the 16-time WWE World Champion could challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021.

John Cena’s only previous televised singles match against Roman Reigns took place at No Mercy 2017. Reigns defeated Cena in a match that was widely viewed as a torch-passing moment between two of WWE’s biggest names.

Would you want to see McIntyre face Cena? Sound off in the comments below.

Please credit T-Mobile Center and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Colin Tessier