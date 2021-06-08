John Cena reacts to former WWE Champion wanting to face him at WrestleMania 39

16-time world champion John Cena has reacted to former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's comments about a potential match between the two at WrestleMania 39.

Recently, in a T-Mobile Center video, Drew McIntyre spoke about how he wants to see Roman Reigns and The Rock clash at WrestleMania 39.

McIntyre further stated that he would like to face John Cena at the show because it would offer a battle of two men who have been the face of the company.

“But if we’re going Hollywood, Rock would be the obvious choice [as a dream opponent], but I kind of want to see Rock and Roman, so I’ll take Cena since he’s kind of gone Hollywood," McIntyre explained. "It would be a great story [Cena challenging for his 17th World Championship]. Absolutely, I like it.”

John Cena is known to hype fans up by posting photos on his Instagram account without a caption. Now, the Leader of Cenation has posted a picture of Drew McIntyre, seemingly reacting to his comments about facing him at WrestleMania 39. It should also be noted that John Cena made this post on Drew McIntyre's birthday, which is June 6th.

Recent reports hint at John Cena's WWE return and possible SummerSlam match

John Cena in WWE

John Cena was last seen on WWE TV at WrestleMania 36, where he lost to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a cinematic-styled Firefly Fun House match. According to recent rumors, WWE is planning an appearance from Cena on the July 16th episode of Friday Night SmackDown. This show will be the company's first event on its summer tour where fans will be back in attendance.

Additionally, Mat Men Podcast's Andrew Zarian strongly hinted that John Cena face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2021. If that happens, it would be interesting to see whether WWE lets the Leader of Cenation be the one to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief. With a victory, Cena would win his record-breaking 17th world title.

Please let us know your thoughts on a potential WrestleMania 39 match between John Cena and Drew McIntyre in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier