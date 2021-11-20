"I’m not fighting for bragging rights or brand supremacy" - Drew McIntyre wants to make a statement at WWE Survior Series

Drew McIntyre is a beast inside the ring and wants to make a statement with his appearance at WWE Survivor Series. The event will exhibit wrestlers who represent both brands duking it out to see who can go the distance.

The rivalry between RAW and SmackDown has been the highlight of various Survivor Series pay-per-views. Being one of the biggest pay-per-view events, it never fails to deliver the relentless action that fans crave.

Drew McIntyre is one superstar whose name is synonymous with the red brand. Despite representing SmackDown as a result of the WWE Draft, he spoke to Sean Ross Sapp of Fighful about the motive behind his probable actions.

“I’ve got SmackDown to get through and a live event on Saturday, so I’m trying not to get too far ahead of myself. I see it as an awesome opportunity with ten of the top superstars in WWE and I know a lot of people are like, ‘What’s the point, you just moved from Raw to SmackDown and back and forth. Fight for bragging rights and brand supremacy.’ I’m not fighting for bragging rights or brand supremacy, I’m fighting for Drew McIntyre to be a sole survivor (...) rack up more momentum and more equity. My goal is to keep going that until eventually, the time is right to fight for the title and take on Roman Reigns. (...) He is on a different level. (...) We are a team, but there are individual efforts as well," stated Drew.

Drew McIntyre will be part of the SmackDown Survivor Series team this weekend

Being one of the most respected talents on RAW, Drew was transferred to SmackDown in this year's WWE Draft and is part of the SmackDown Survivor Series team. Drew McIntyre is a superstar who, regardless of his brand, fights for his own momentum.

Drew has been eyeing the 'Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns. Many believe he should jump the gun. However, Drew has previously mentioned his desire for the match to be one of a kind.

Despite Drew and Roman facing each other at WrestleMania 35 and Survivor Series 2020 in a battle of behemoths, Reigns emerged victorious.

The former WWE Champion truly believes the rivalry requires time to fester and it needs to be eventful. Their strong in-ring capability and chemistry mixed with their will to become the best will ultimately result in a match that would be iconic.

