Drew McIntyre wants to face two-time boxing champion for WWE UK Show 

Drew McIntyre shared that he wants to face two-time WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury on the WWE UK Show.

Not long ago, WWE announced they would host a stadium event in the United Kingdom in September. This will be the first time the company will return after 30 years, the last event being SummerSlam 1992. One of the personalities making an appearance will be The Scottish Warrior himself.

While making an appearance on Sky Sports, the Scotsman stated that he told the boxer not to screw up his fight and to give them a call once the fight is finished.

“All I’ll say to Tyson is, Don’t screw it up! Don’t screw it up. Get through this fight, win it, and then give us a call. We’ll figure out if it can happen in Cardiff,” said McIntyre. [H/T SeScoops]

Tyson Fury will face Dillian Whyte this Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Drew McIntyre, meanwhile, has an ongoing feud with Sami Zayn on SmackDown.

Drew McIntyre supports Tyson Fury for his upcoming fight

Despite a Twitter altercation both men had in 2020-2021, Drew expressed that he backs up the undefeated champion for his upcoming fight and even said he finds the athlete entertaining.

The superstar also called the 33-year-old the 'World's Tallest Ninja' due to his ability to avoid the former NXT Champion during live events.

"We go back-and-forth with each other and have done for the past couple of years. We give each other stick. Whenever he comes to one of our shows, somehow he manages to duck me as the 'World's Tallest Ninja'. Everytime Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury are in the same building, he manages to duck me the whole time. So he is obviously a little worried about something," said the former WWE Champion.

With Drew currently dealing with Zayn and rumors of him facing Roman Reigns, it remains to be seen whether a match against Fury will come to fruition for the UK Show.

