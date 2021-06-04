Drew McIntyre reveals the next WWE Championship challenger if he beats Bobby Lashley

Drew McIntyre wants to defend the WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston if he recaptures the title from Bobby Lashley.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, McIntyre defeated Kingston to become the number one contender for Lashley’s WWE Championship. The WrestleMania 37 rivals are now set to meet one more time at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on June 20.

Speaking in a T-Mobile Center video, McIntyre recalled how he used to face Kingston in Intercontinental Championship matches over a decade ago. "The Scottish Warrior" also made it clear that his in-ring battles with the New Day star are far from over.

“We used to wrestle each other back in the day for the Intercontinental title in 2009, 2010,” McIntyre said. “Both of us were kind of finding ourselves at the time, but now where we’re at we know who we are. It’s been cool the past two weeks to get back in the ring with Kofi, where we’re at in our careers, and be like, ‘Wow.’ Kofi’s evolved so much - he’s so freaking good. And when I beat Lashley and get my title back, Kofi’s getting the first opportunity.”

Kofi Kingston previously held the WWE Championship for 180 days in 2019. By contrast, Drew McIntyre’s two reigns as WWE Champion took place over the course of 300 days in 2020 and 2021.

Drew McIntyre’s history with Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston lost to Drew McIntyre on this week's RAW

According to Cagematch.net, Drew McIntyre has faced Kofi Kingston in 10 televised singles matches in WWE. Kingston has won six of those bouts, while McIntyre has only won three times.

The other match between the WWE veterans took place on the May 24, 2021 episode of RAW. After the two competitors battled it out for almost 22 minutes, the match ended in a no contest following Bobby Lashley’s interference.

Would you want to see McIntyre face Kingston with the WWE Championship on the line? Sound off in the comments below.

Please credit T-Mobile Center and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Colin Tessier