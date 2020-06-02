SmackDown set, Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by WrestleTalk and the reigning WWE Champion was asked about the Superstars he would like to face who he hasn't had a match with yet.

AJ Styles, unsurprisingly, is on top of Drew McIntyre's wishlist. McIntyre went on to reveal that there were many missed opportunities when it came to a potential match against AJ Styles.

There was a time when both McIntyre and Styles were not employed WWE and while they extensively travelled the independent circuit, the match still couldn't come to fruition due to various reasons.

Drew McIntyre noted that the stage was set for him to finally clash with Styles in a one-on-one match when they were both drafted to RAW. McIntyre was hopeful of a match happening until AJ Styles was recently sent back to SmackDown. Drew McIntyre added that the fans would have to wait for a little longer for the bout to happen.

He stated the following during the interview:

The number 1, I guess I would say is AJ Styles. It happened again. I don't know what the deal is with him and I. We're always like ships in the night, we keep missing each other. Be it, I'm away from WWE, I got to Impact Wrestling, he's going going, we're both doing independent shows, it can't quite work out or he's on or I'm off, or he's off. He comes back to WWE. I come back to WWE. We're both on RAW and we're both bad guys but finally, I'm a good guy and he's a bad guy. It's going to happen, he disappears to SmackDown. So I guess we'll have to wait for that match still.

When will we get Drew Mcintyre vs. AJ Styles?

AJ Styles is one of the most respected Superstars in the company and arguably the most talented in-ring worker as well. As we had reported earlier, many Superstars approached the WWE management and put in requests to work with AJ Styles. Everyone wants to share the ring with the Phenomenal One and that's hardly surprising to note.

Drew McIntyre and Styles have faced each other before on RAW but it was in a Triple Threat match on RAW that also featured Randy Orton.

All said and done, a singles feud and a series of matches between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles is something that the WWE needs to book in the future.