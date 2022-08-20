"I'm looking to raise those titles" - Drew McIntyre wants to take down Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre is planning on doing what many have failed to do; dethroning Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The two titans are currently set to collide at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales next month for the most prestigious prize in the entire wrestling industry. The Scottish Warrior earned the right to challenge The Tribal Chief after defeating Sheamus on SmackDown several weeks ago.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Drew McIntyre stated that he wants to be the man to represent WWE as the world champion. He further added that the titles deserve to be held by someone who shows up to work every week.

"I'm looking to raise those titles and Roman has been on this incredible run. But the truth is, it's been 700 days. He's not here as often as he used to be. I do believe titles need to be represented every single week and on the shows and in the live events and the appearances. He's not able to do that these days. And I want to be that man to represent the company on the highest level. I just have to do and complete the biggest challenge of them all and that's taking down Roman and this current version of Roman," said McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre reflects on his WWE Championship runs

The Scottish Warrior captured his first WWE Title at WrestleMania 36 by defeating Brock Lesnar. He did it in front of an empty arena, and he never got to hold the gold in front of the fans.

McIntyre reflected on his two WWE Championship runs, which took place during the pandemic era.

"I am very proud of the fact I was champion during that difficult time. I'm glad I was the champ setting the example. As a kid, I had the dream of main-eventing WrestleMania, lifting the title in the main event and I did that. But I also imagined there being tens of thousands of screaming people there. Which there wasn't. I would like to have some live fans in attendance for that third reign and I have the biggest opportunity of my life to do that in the UK, in the heart of Wales, against Roman. This is something I couldn't have envisioned as a kid because it didn't exist," he said.

Roman Reigns has been the champion for nearly two years. He has been absolutely unstoppable. Since Clash at the Castle is taking place in the UK, it's the perfect place for Drew McIntyre to get his moment by becoming the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

